Coronavirus Hits Christian Wood Pistons – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood has tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Saturday night.

Wood feels good, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Pistons nor Wood had publicly confirmed their positive result. Wood's diagnosis came out a week after he played against the Utah Jazz: spending much of that night coincided with Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player to test positive for the virus.

Donovan Mitchell of Utah has also tested positive for the virus. It cannot be concluded that none of those three players was involved in spreading it among them.

The Pistons later confirmed that a player, who did not name Wood, tested positive Saturday and has been in isolation.

"A Detroit Pistons player, who has been under the care of the team's medical personnel and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was screened for COVID-19," the team said. "A preliminary positive result returned on March 14. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those of our entire league, and all those potentially affected by this situation is paramount."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

The NBA shutdown, which began Wednesday, came with Wood at the height of his career. He had averaged 21.6 points and 9.1 rebounds over a period of 16 games as of February 2. He also had double-digit score numbers in each of those 16 games, after never putting together more than three of those games before.

Wood had what was at the time a maximum of 30 points on the season in that March 7 game against the Jazz, surpassing four nights later with an effort of 32 points against Philadelphia. He is having his best season, averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds.

"The darkest nights produce the brightest stars," Wood wrote on Instagram earlier in the week, his comment along with a photo he posted of him dunking about Gobert, the NBA's reigning defensive player of the year and an All-Star for first time. season.

Wood has also played for Philadelphia, Charlotte, New Orleans, and Milwaukee. He had 51 combined games for those franchises and has appeared in 62 this season for Detroit.

The outbreak sickened more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed 5,800, with thousands of new cases being confirmed every day.

The death toll in the United States rose to at least 51 on Saturday and confirmed infections in this country now exceed 2,100. Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health warned Saturday: "We have not reached our peak." We will see more cases. "