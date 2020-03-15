Coronavirus has casinos, movie theaters, and amusement parks in California that urge the "six-foot rule,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – Californians who want to escape the new reality of the coronavirus in the cinema, casino, or amusement park encounter the six-foot rule.

State health officials released a new guideline on Saturday urging theaters to keep fewer than 250 people in attendance and ask strangers to sit six feet away. The Department of Public Health said ushers must monitor theaters to make sure people maintain an adequate social distance, while ensuring that family members can sit and queue together.

A similar guideline issued for gambling venues, urging them to limit 250 people per room and to clean chips and slot machines more frequently, prompted the operator of the state's largest card rooms to close as of Saturday.

"With approximately 8,000 employees, more than 20,000 customers per day … we must make decisions that prioritize the health and safety of our customers and employees above all else," said Eric W. Rose, spokesman for Commerce Hotel & Casino, The Gardens Casino, The Bicycle Hotel & Casino and Hollywood Park Casino.

Theme parks and attractions were told to reduce crowds by staggering attendance.

The announcement was the latest effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in California, which affects virtually every facet of life in the Golden State in a large and small, and in some cases, surreal way.

Popular restaurants were desperate for patrons, and the usually crowded gyms had plenty of floor space. Some stores limited sales of toilet paper and other products to combat hoarding.

California has about 250 confirmed cases and recorded its sixth death on Friday.

The phrase "social distancing," simply staying away from other people to prevent the spread of the disease, was suddenly part of the everyday conversation. Thousands of people were urged to work from home, if possible, instead of coming to the office.

The call to avoid large gatherings led some to go to the theaters while they can still watch a movie on the big screen.

"It is better to be in the movies now because no one is there," Will Harris said Saturday as he bought tickets outside an AMC theater in Emeryville, California. "It's probably safer there than anywhere else."

In Oakland, nearly 2,500 passengers went to quarantine sites from a cruise ship that docked there on Monday after passengers contracted the virus. Princess Cruises said 14 international passengers remained on the ship while waiting to be repatriated to their home countries.

The virus generally causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can suffer more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. More than 80,000 people in China have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. More than 65,000 have been recovered.

More than 700 electronic road signs began displaying new public health warnings on Saturday, urging drivers to avoid meetings and wash their hands.

Roman Catholics in the Los Angeles and Oakland dioceses were released from the obligation to attend Mass from Sunday through March.

By Monday, one-third of California's 6 million public school students will be out of the classroom for one to five weeks, depending on the district, as schools seek to limit health risks. Some expanded spring break while others took a wait-and-see approach.

Colleges and universities have said they will teach online. Stanford University urged students Friday night to leave campus as soon as possible after a college student tested positive.

There was concern that closing school cafeterias would deprive students of meals, especially from poorer families. The West Contra Costa Unified School District announced that any child under the age of 18 may pick up food at two high schools. Meanwhile, San Francisco will close libraries and indoor recreation centers to convert them into childcare centers for low-income families.

The courts in Los Angeles and San Diego counties moved to delay the trials. Against Costa and Ventura they closed their courts for two and five weeks, respectively.

Taxpayers have more time to file their return; State officials pushed back the deadline for filing California tax returns by two months to June 15.

The state Senate canceled all of its committee hearings for next week in order to focus on handling the coronavirus outbreak, although the Senate as a whole was still scheduled to meet.

Jot Condie, who heads the California Restaurant Association, said some restaurants in tourism-dependent economies like San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego had seen their businesses drop.

