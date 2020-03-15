Coronavirus: Guild takes the opportunity to put on masks in protest at having to play | Football news

Gremio football director: "This protest makes implicit our support to stop the championship,quot;





Gremio players emerge from the tunnel for their match against Sao Luiz with facial masks

Players from the Brazilian club Gremio took to the field wearing masks on Sunday in protest of having to play a game during the coronavirus pandemic.

The players, led by manager Renato Portaluppi, emerged from the tunnel to play Sao Luiz and lined up before the game with white masks over their faces.

"This protest by the players to go out on the field with masks makes implicit our support for the championship to stop," said Paulo Luz, director of football for Gremio. "Life must have priority."

Manager Portaluppi warned authorities that Gremio was ready to attack unless they stopped the soccer program.

"It is time for Gremio to take a position and that was wearing masks to alert authorities that the players are also people," he said. "We are not immune to viruses.

"There is no point in closing the doors to the fans. So the fans are protected and they screw those who work in football."

"Everyone has stopped, shouldn't Brazilian soccer also stop? That is our message and I hope you will listen. We hope that good sense prevails."

Spectators were not allowed into the Gremio arena for the Gaucho state championship match.

Manager Renato Portaluppi and Gremio substitutes wear face masks in the bank

The protest comes as players and clubs in South America begin to complain about the soccer authorities' decisions to order the games to be played, but behind closed doors.

Flamengo's coach Jorge Jesús called for soccer to stop, saying the players should be protected because "they are not super human."

In Argentina, River Plate refused to play their Super League Cup tie against Atlético Tucumán on Saturday. The Buenos Aires club closed its stadium, leaving match officials and Atlético out of the field.

Gremio players pose for a photo with masks before the game against Sao Luiz

