Coronavirus: Grand National in doubt as British horse racing goes behind closed doors | Racing News

The Grand National is in doubt after the British Horse Racing Authority (BHA) announced that races will be held behind closed doors later in the week, initially until the end of March.

The Grand National race, scheduled for April 4, is the main event during the annual three-day Grand National festival in Aintree.

Officials of the Aintree racecourse continue with their preparations for the meeting to continue normally.

At the Grand National, a statement issued by BHA said: "The BHA has closely followed the official guidance on public health. Details of the contingency plans have been shared with the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

"Racing has continued to observe the Government's request for a proportionate response that takes into account public health and the impact on jobs and businesses.

"The UK Government has also received information on issues related to the organization of the Randox Health Grand National. A decision will be announced as soon as possible."

The Cheltenham Festival was held as scheduled last week, but parties in Ireland were closed to the public as of Friday night and it is a similar situation in Scotland, following the guidance of the Irish and Scottish governments regarding the ban on mass gatherings with more than 500 people.















Martin Cruddace says races could be held behind closed doors in the next 48 hours according to government council



The BHA added: "Leaders in the racing industry are preparing to hold race meetings without spectators and to ensure that competitors and participants who attend only do so under strict conditions.

"The tripartite leadership of sport, including racetracks, participants and the governing body, the British Horseracing Authority, will discuss tomorrow an approach recommended by the COVID-19 industry group.

"It probably means that the races move behind closed doors later in the week, initially until the end of March. The list of race matches will also be considered.

"Given that career meetings will be held every day, the intention is to agree on a program that is sustainable in light of potential staff absences, including in critical roles, that protects industry staff and supports the effort more broad to release critical public services. "

