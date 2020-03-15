Coronavirus forces Kelly Clarkson to postpone residency in Las Vegas

%MINIFYHTMLdcd6c59d03fa2b50a5cedcddb34aa46d11% %MINIFYHTMLdcd6c59d03fa2b50a5cedcddb34aa46d12%

Not only his next residence & # 39; Invincible & # 39 ;, but also the creator of successes & # 39; Because of you & # 39; He also made the decision to temporarily stop production on his self-titled talk show.

Kelly Clarkson is the latest star to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down production on its hit TV show and residency in Las Vegas.

The Covid-19 outbreak has registered more than 145,000 cases of the disease, which has resulted in more than 5,400 deaths since it began in December (19).

While the health scare has wreaked havoc across the entertainment industry, with numerous television shows canceled or without an audience, Kelly announced Friday, March 13, that she is safe when it comes to her. "Kelly Clarkson's show"

"As you may know, production on & # 39; The Kelly Clarkson Show & # 39; was temporarily closed last night," said the 37-year-old pilot. "And out of concern and concern for everyone's safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1 opening of my Las Vegas residence, & # 39; Invincible & # 39 ;, until July."

He added, "The details on ticket replacement are coming and I can't wait to see you this summer. For now, keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy."

The cancellation of the residence of the star "Strongest (which does not kill you)" in Sin City occurs after the Jonas brothers, Lionel richieY Diana Ross have withdrawn from their shows due to the pandemic.

A similar decision is expected to be made about the British pop star. Robbie WilliamsThe "Live in Las Vegas" residence, located at the Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater alongside the Lionel and Diana shows, which is currently expected to resume on March 24.

Robbie's recent show in Australia was also canceled due to the outbreak, with high-profile stars including Cher, Virgin, Mariah CareyY Billie eilish Also discarding concerts as a precautionary measure. Similarly, major festivals, including Coachella and Stagecoach, have been postponed until the end of this year.