Coronavirus: Financial impact will be huge in Super League, according to CEO Ralph Rimmer | Rugby League News

Super League CEO Ralph Rimmer explains the impact a suspension will have on clubs

The Super League is likely to be suspended, but it will have a huge financial effect on clubs, according to CEO Ralph Rimmer.

The Super League will meet with the clubs on Monday to discuss how they will advance.

The sport has not yet suspended its full list of games, according to government guidelines, but it knows that it could change any day, which could affect the future of some of its clubs.

Rimmer said: "Of course (a suspension) is a possibility. The communication we have had from the DCMS (Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) has been really first class. They have been clear about the guidelines. It may happen but He Information flow has been very helpful.

"(The financial impact) would be enormous. Clubs base their business models on having a certain amount of games at home. This is the case throughout the country, the imitation effect is enormous. We are not isolated, we will be as pragmatic as possible .

"We must take into account the nation's overall support, player welfare issues, the integrity of competitions and the solvency of clubs. We need to sit down with all clubs to find the best way forward."