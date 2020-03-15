Coronavirus fears don't stop travelers from booking cheap flights – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML294c9c75612f3b884a0175d09eb015a211% %MINIFYHTML294c9c75612f3b884a0175d09eb015a212%

BELMONT (Up News Info SF / AP) – As airlines struggled financially with empty seats as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in Northern California, they were still trying to lure potential passengers like Yago Ferreira with fare deals that were hard to resist .

Ferreira didn't think much about the virus when she booked two trips earlier this month. Belmont's 27-year-old tech vendor will fly to Brazil in August for $ 800, just over half of what he used to pay for his annual trip to see his family.

He also picked up a $ 250 ticket for an Easter trip to surprise his mother in New Jersey.

Approximately two days after Ferreira booked its flights, the World Health Organization stated that the coronavirus spread a pandemic. And there were reports that four officials from the Transportation Security Administration at Mineta San José International Airport had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I realized that it is getting a little worse," said Ferreira, adding that he intends to fulfill his travel plans. "It's starting, don't worry, but it keeps me cautious."

Airlines are currently trying to attract potential passengers with extremely low fares on flights from San Francisco to Hawaii. For $ 258 you can fly United Airlines directly to Maui. The same stop-over flight on Hawaii Airlines is as low as $ 228.

It seems to be the same story across the country.

There was a time when Dylcia McBlackwell couldn't justify taking spring break. Airfare was so cheap now that he decided to book three.

Now, the 39-year-old Chicago food service worker has tickets to fly to Denver to visit his friends next month, followed by a May trip to Charleston, South Carolina. After that, she booked a flight to Costa Rica. All for a combined total of $ 435 for trips that can typically cost $ 700 or more.

"You have only one life to live," said McBlackwell, who plans to bring wipes to disinfect the trays in front of the seats of his plane, and perhaps his own snacks. "Are you going to sit in your house scared? I'd rather be outside enjoying it. "

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

In any case, airlines are seeing reservations drop and cancellations soar, as fear of infection causes many Americans to avoid flying. Travel to the US has been prohibited. USA From most of Europe, China and Iran. Nationwide, business conferences, sporting events, music festivals, and other large public gatherings have been ruled out or postponed.

Airlines have been cutting flight times, especially on international routes, to cope with the downward spiraling demand from fearful leisure customers and a slowdown in business travel. An industry trade group warned that the pandemic could cost airlines around the world up to $ 113 billion in revenue.

The proliferation of empty airline seats makes some travelers buy tickets instantly to take advantage of heavily discounted prices.

"Traveling is one of my favorite activities and I'm always looking for flights to different places," said Nick Williams of Muncie, Indiana. "I've never seen such cheap flights before."

During his recent spring break, the 22-year-old Ball State University student paid $ 110 round-trip to visit friends in Orlando, Florida. As soon as he returned to Indiana, he saw a return weekend rate to Orlando for just $ 65.

"I was in Muncie for less than 48 hours," said Williams, who got back on a plane to Florida. "I felt a little crazy doing it. But those opportunities don't always come up. "

Williams is no stranger to the coronavirus. Since his trips to Florida, Ball State has canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester. The courses will still be held online, but Williams said the campus seems eerily quiet. Fearless of flying domestically, he has ruled out foreign travel for now.

And cheap fares aren't expected to overcome the fears of many travelers.

"If you are afraid to fly, you are probably afraid at any price," Delta President Glen Hauenstein recently said.

When asked about younger travelers taking advantage of cheap airfare, the US Surgeon General. USA Jerome Adams told reporters on Thursday that those visiting countries where the coronavirus is spreading should avoid contact with older relatives and relatives with chronic medical conditions for 14 days after returning.

"Don't come home and then visit grandma at the nursing home," Adams said at a news conference in New Orleans. "Don't hang out with Grandpa at Easter dinner and tell him all about the great trip you just made to Europe."