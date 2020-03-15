Coronavirus: British horse racing will be behind closed doors until the end of March at least | Racing News

Racing in Britain will move behind closed doors later in the week, initially until the end of March, the British Horse Racing Authority (BHA) announced.

The Cheltenham Festival was held as scheduled last week, but parties in Ireland were closed to the public as of Friday night and it is a similar situation in Scotland, following the guidance of the Irish and Scottish governments regarding the ban on mass gatherings with more than 500 people.

A statement issued by the BHA read: "The leaders of the racing industry are preparing to hold race meetings without spectators and to ensure that competitors and participants who attend only do so under strict conditions.

"The tripartite leadership of sport, including racetracks, participants and the governing body, the British Horseracing Authority, will discuss tomorrow an approach recommended by the COVID-19 industry group.

"It probably means that the races move behind closed doors later in the week, initially until the end of March. The list of race matches will also be considered.

"Given that career meetings will be held every day, the intention is to agree on a program that is sustainable in light of potential staff absences, including in critical roles, that protects industry staff and supports the effort more broad to release critical public services. "