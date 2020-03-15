Coronavirus asks Buckley Air Force Base Pharmacy to switch to driving alone

The pharmacy at Buckley Air Force Base is closing its doors to customers without an appointment and will use only its unit to pick up and drop off their prescription medications due to concerns about the new coronavirus.

The closure will start on Monday. Aurora pharmacy customers should expect longer wait times and a different traffic pattern at the site, authorities said in a statement.

"We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause," said Col. Devin Pepper, commander of the 460th wing of the space wing. "But we ask for your understanding and patience as we execute these new practices."

Authorities hope that the closure will reduce face-to-face interactions at the pharmacy and help delay or prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which is most often spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes; those within six feet of the infected person are most at risk.

On Sunday morning, Colorado had 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. A variety of organizations across the state, including schools and ski resorts, have closed, canceled events or postponed activities in a bid to mitigate the spread of the virus.

