Coronavirus: 2019/20 football season must be completed, says Sunday supplement | Football news

Sunday's supplement guests David Maddock and Rob Harris have called for the season to be completed after the recent suspension due to coronavirus.

The 2019/20 football season must be completed, panelists for Sunday's Supplement say, after the professional leagues were postponed due to the coronavirus.

On Friday, the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and the Scottish Professional Football League, among others, announced that all games would be suspended until at least April 3 due to current concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

He has raised a number of questions about when the season could be completed, including the Champions League and Europa League, or whether it should be canceled and how this could fit into Euro 2020.

It was a hot topic in Sunday supplement, and the panel agreed that the current campaign must be over. Read on to hear her thoughts on this unprecedented moment for sports …

& # 39; For the integrity of the Premier League, it needs to be finished & # 39;

David Maddock, Northern Football Correspondent for the Daily Mirror:

"I think it is quite impossible to resume on April 3, but it was sensible to give yourself time and time to take stock. I think they acted a little late, but the Premier League did the right thing by going against the government council because the council was continue.

"The euros will be canceled, that is quite clear, and it is more likely that it will be next summer. (The situation of the coronavirus) is very fluid, but then there is time, if the games are going to be played and the competitions will be completed, to end before the end of June and you would not have to play again until May.

"Now, that could apparently coincide with the peak of the problem, but it allows clubs to remove the virus from their players and then you can play behind closed doors. It's a possibility and I think if you play, that's how it works. They will be.

"In fact, I think the government's advice will be that eventually you have to stay home and if there are many people who are not going out, many of them will want to watch sports. So if there is a way to play behind closed doors and evaluate them then that could help and obviously only if it is safe to do it for the players and the people who should be involved. You cannot put the players at risk, you cannot put anyone who is in that stadium, even if it is behind closed doors at risk.

"You have to end it if possible. People say they should override it to avoid legal action, but they don't because if they override it, there is no promotion, what will Leeds do? If it completes the competition, there is no argument and there is no legal challenge. .

"Also, people want to see it. Liverpool fans want to see the league end because clearly they are champions and have already won the league. Manchester City would probably lose two more games even if Liverpool lost all theirs between now and the course End of season.

"Liverpool should be champion, there is absolutely no doubt about it, but you have to finish the league to be champions. The only people who may not want to see it are West Ham fans who are just above the relationship zone. But the reality is that for the integrity of the competition, it needs to be terminated. "

& # 39; There is no clear date for the return of football & # 39;

Rob Harris, sports correspondent for the Associated Press:

"I think April 3 is a waiting date right now as the talks continue. It was only on Thursday night that the Premier League thought it could go ahead with the match schedule this weekend. 45 minutes Later, Arsenal announced the positive of Mikel Arteta test, which then triggered the emergency meeting on Friday morning of the Premier League clubs that decided to put football on hold along with the FA and others.

"Next week, we have some key meetings. UEFA is holding a conference call with the leagues, the clubs and their own executives. From that, we will get a clear indication of where they think football is headed in the coming months, potential solutions, when they can outline options for the Champions League, Euros and other tournaments.

"The Premier League will hold another meeting on Thursday and we hope there will be a clear indication of what they anticipate for next week or the next few months. The first week of April seems highly unlikely and there is nothing to indicate now that football may resume. In a few weeks, everything the governments tell us, the experts say that this is a situation that is intensifying and I don't think there is a clear date now where we will see The return of football.

"It is also an exciting resumption. Instead of starting from a position of inactivity and the slow progress of the season, we are back with ten games ahead, the title must be decided, promotion and relegation, so it is a real statement to say We're back. " You also have something to do because, as we are told to prepare for the dystopian dark times in which we isolate ourselves, people will be desperate for that respite.

"They should complete the season. One of the challenges is the European competitions, the Champions League and the Europa League, and if they find a reconfigured way to get those games over the line faster with a changed format."

"As for the Euros, they will probably be delayed by a year. There could be a side effect for the Women's Euros, which could carry over to 2022 due to UEFA's logistical challenges in running consecutive tournaments with 2022 being a clearer year without a World Cup or the Olympics. So I hope football will resume and everyone has something to smile about again in the dim light. "

& # 39; Football will be ruined if the season is not completed & # 39;

Alyson Rudd, sports writer for The Times:

"Everything is nurtured. If you take away the medical science of the coronavirus, UEFA has a duty to postpone Euro 2020 so that all national leagues can finish what they need so that everyone knows where they are for the new season because that is the blood vital to football, there is no point in having a great tournament if all the players and fans who feed on it do not know what their position is.

"Likewise, since these are exceptional times, the big Premier League has enough cash to make sure they can figure out a plan so that lower division clubs don't shut down. If they want to qualify it as a loan, then they eventually paid, so be it, But there is enough money squandering at the elite level of the game to ensure that in these exceptional times, when not all economics apply, they can reassure smaller clubs that no business will come out because it will eventually hit them when base clubs and smaller clubs no longer exist.

"There is a lot of money in sports and I'm sure the clubs are sitting right now and working if they pay the staff who are doing nothing, but they also pay the people they see once a week or once a fortnight that they trust in that income.

"Football will be completely ruined if it is not completed and nobody wants that."

& # 39; You can't change the competition rules halfway & # 39;

Liverpool has two Premier League title victories, while Man City remains in the Champions League.

Martin Samuel, editor-in-chief of sports at the Daily Mail:

"It will be completed because an arbitrary way to complete it cannot be achieved in the middle of the season, so all the ideas of working in the play-off systems do not work because the rules of a competition cannot be changed halfway through – they have to complete the competition.

"The only thing you could do if you weren't going to complete it is void the season and there is absolutely no appetite on the part of anyone to void the season. No one would want to see that. It will be completed, but when, no one knows.

"This is a completely unprecedented situation and there is money in European football and in the Premier League game that could establish a fund to help clubs overcome difficulties. There will be many very well managed clubs that will fight and while I appreciate what all managers say about the National League, undoubtedly one of the motivations of the National League will have been money, but not for the league itself, it will have been money for those clubs because their most vulnerable clubs are those to that level

"If you don't have money on the doorstep, you're a toast in the National League because they're not getting sponsorships or anything else. I'm not saying it's right or wrong, but I can understand why clubs at that level and the league has tried to keep it going. It's a very dangerous situation for hundreds of clubs. "

