Corey Feldman puts my truth: the rape of 2 Coreys Video On Demand – Find out how to watch this explosive movie

Corey Feldman wants to make sure the world sees his explosive movie My truth: the rape of 2 Coreys and now he's put the video on demand. Until March 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET, ticket holders can watch the live streaming of movies online, in their spare time, on the official website MyTruthDoc.com. The film details the sexual abuse that Corey Feldman and his best friend and former co-star, the late Corey Haim, endured while being the heart of Hollywood. The film has been the subject of much controversy and Corey Feldman claims that the elite, Hollywood insiders, and pedophiles want to silence it so that "business,quot; can continue as usual. Feldman has dedicated the last part of his life to not only exposing Hollywood pedophilia and an industry that thrives on sexual abuse of the young and vulnerable, but also helps pass laws that empower victims.

In addition to working with Marci Hamilton of Child USA, Corey Feldman is also proactively working with the Screen Actors Guild to ensure better protection for children working in the field.

Also featured in the film is Ricky Garcia, a former Disney child star who says Corey Feldman's history and activism helped him have the courage to speak out against his own abuse he suffered at the hands of his manager Joby Harte.

You can watch the official trailer for My Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys in the following video player.

On live premiere night, the Corey Feldman movie suffered a DDoS attack, and viewers who paid a ticket to see the movie on March 9, 2020, were disappointed that they couldn't watch the broadcast. Feldman's technical team determined that the site was actually attacked and resolved the problem, making the video available for streaming on demand the next day. From March 10, 2020 to March 11, 2020, My Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys was made available to ticket holders.

Now Corey Feldman is making the movie available a second time, and for the next four days, anyone who wants to see the movie can. You can visit the official website for more information on how to buy your ticket and see the movie that is rocking Hollywood and raising awareness through the # Kids2 movement.

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communications and interactions with Corey Feldman, Wolfpack members, and Feldfam members. She has never communicated or privately interacted with Judy Haim.



