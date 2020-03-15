Colorado King Soopers employee tests positive for coronavirus as stores grapple with high demand

%MINIFYHTML2c3da9598edafcf0351999569ba744db11% %MINIFYHTML2c3da9598edafcf0351999569ba744db12%

A Denver King Soopers employee has tested positive for the new coronavirus as the supermarket chain faces terrified shoppers and crowded stores.

The employee, who worked at King Soopers on LoDo at 1950 Chestnut Place, is receiving medical attention and is recovering, spokeswoman Jessica Trowbridge said Sunday. The employee last worked at the store on March 6, Trowbridge said.

The store remains open, Trowbridge said.

"We have followed all the cleaning and sanitation procedures," he said.

As of Sunday morning, 101 people tested positive for the new coronavirus statewide, and one person, an 80-year-old woman in El Paso County, died after becoming infected. The cases span 16 counties, with the highest numbers in Denver and Eagle County.

Overwhelmed by shoppers, King Soopers announced Saturday that it would cut store hours across the state from 7 a.m. at 8 p.m., instead of the typical 5 a.m. at midnight. The move was intended to give employees an opportunity to resupply.

On Sunday, King Soopers also enacted its emergency leave policy, which allows paid time off for employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or employees quarantined due to highly contagious respiratory disease, Trowbridge said in the statement.

A variety of organizations across the state have closed, canceled events or postponed activities in a bid to mitigate the spread of the virus, as authorities urged residents to avoid close contact with others.

Governor Jared Polis recommended canceling any gathering of more than 250 people and on Saturday ordered all ski resorts to close for at least a week.

The new coronavirus is transmitted more frequently when an infected person coughs or sneezes; those less than 6 feet from the infected person are at higher risk. Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after a person is exposed to the virus.

Those who believe they may be infected should contact their usual doctor.

