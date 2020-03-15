Clinical trial for the coronavirus vaccine will begin Monday, according to a government official – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML211d6c4e5c1dc6082077386cfbd1dd4b11% %MINIFYHTML211d6c4e5c1dc6082077386cfbd1dd4b12%

WASHINGTON (AP) – A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday, according to a government official.

The first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine on Monday, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trial has not yet been publicly announced. The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial, which is being conducted at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, the official said.

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

Testing will begin with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of vaccines jointly developed by NIH and Moderna Inc. There is no chance that participants could become infected with the injections, as they do not contain the virus itself. The goal is simply to verify that the vaccines don't show troubling side effects, setting the stage for larger trials.

Dozens of research groups around the world are competing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. Importantly, they are looking for different types of vaccines: vaccines developed from new technologies that are not only faster to produce than traditional inoculations, but could be more powerful. Some researchers are even looking for temporary vaccines, like vaccines that could protect people's health a month or two at a time while developing more durable protection.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The global outbreak has sickened more than 156,000 people and left more than 5,800 dead. The death toll in the United States is more than 50, while infections approached 3,000 in 49 states and the District of Columbia.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

