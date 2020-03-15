Chris Lynn's 52 balls lead Lahore to PSL semifinals | Cricket News





Chris Lynn crushed 113 not out of 55 balls when Lahore Qalandars reached the PSL semifinals

Lahore Qalandars took advantage of Multan Sultans' many changes when Chris Lynn's brutal 52-ball century crashed into the Pakistan Super League semifinals for the first time.

%MINIFYHTMLcd8ca57491f8ad62d5c45159d733bdd911% %MINIFYHTMLcd8ca57491f8ad62d5c45159d733bdd912%

Lynn (113th out of 55) and Fakhar Zaman (59 out of 35) hit a starting position of 100 within nine overs to complete a successful chase of 187, which Qalandars hit with seven balls and nine wickets to spare – Lynn ending the game with the Back six to one to bring your highs to eight.

The leaders of the Sultans league, who had already secured first place and a place in Tuesday's semifinals in Lahore, rested Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan and Imran Tahir for the match at Gaddafi Stadium, which was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. .

Lynn subsequently launched the second-string bowling attack, adding 12 fours to her eight sixs when she became the first Lahore hitter to hit a ton PSL, as Qalandars secured the victory that guaranteed them a place in the top four. , after suffering exits from the group stage in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Qalandars will now face the Karachi Kings in the semifinals, and the Sultans will face either Peshawar Zalmi or Quetta Gladiators.

Khushdil Shah threw 70 of 29 balls for Multan Sultans in a losing cause

Sultan's total of 186-6 came down primarily to Khushdil Shah, who hit six sixes and five four four in his 70 not out of 29 balls after his side dropped to 91-5 in the 13th.

Khushdil led a sixth position of 74 wicket with just 37 balls with Rohail Nazir (24 of 17) and then broke three sixes in the Haris Rauf final to leave the sailor with 0-50 figures of three outstanding.

Ravi Bopara (33) and Sultans captain Shan Masood (42) initially reunited their team with an association of 75 at the third gate after the Sultans fell to 4-2 – Moeen Ali (1) brought down Shaheen Afridi in the first round.