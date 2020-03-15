Chipotle, KFC among restaurants offering free deliveries – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLd8a9e5c3b485d34aa1415465c3ceb58f11% %MINIFYHTMLd8a9e5c3b485d34aa1415465c3ceb58f12%

– Local restaurants are offering meals to Angelenos who stay home from school and work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From Chipotle burrito bowls to Barcito's quinoa bowl, you can still bend down and order.

Here are some Los Angeles restaurants that offer free deliveries.

%MINIFYHTMLd8a9e5c3b485d34aa1415465c3ceb58f15% %MINIFYHTMLd8a9e5c3b485d34aa1415465c3ceb58f16% Barcito, located in downtown Los Angeles, offers free deliveries so residents can "practice social distancing without starving," according to the restaurant.

Belcampo Meat Co.

Belcampo locations offer free home delivery through their mobile application.

HomeState, a restaurant serving breakfast tacos, cheese, fries, and brisket, offers free delivery via the HomeState app, as dining rooms across the city are closed. HomeState said in an Instagram post that "it has become clear that the only way to truly support social distancing and flattening of this curve is to remain open only for delivery and pending orders."

