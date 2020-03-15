China curb coronavirus held by government | China News

The downward trend in China has been hailed by the government as a major victory.

Beijing had initially concealed the outbreak, before putting millions of people locked up.

The massive closure in Hubei province took effect in late January, as well as strict quarantine and travel restrictions in China.

Sixty million people were forced to stay in their homes, including 11 million from Wuhan City.

The World Health Organization has praised Beijing's response.

But not everyone appreciated the robust containment measures, arguing that those strong quarantine restrictions came at a cost.

Sarah Clarke of Al Jazeera has more than Hong Kong.