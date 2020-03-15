Children's Gambino releases surprise album in the middle of the night

Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, released a surprise release on Saturday night, including a song featuring the famous Ariana Grande. Among the 12 tracks are "Algorythm,quot; and "Feels Like Summer,quot;. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report on the album's release, which surprised many of the artist's fans.

At the moment, Donald Glover's new registration is not in any of the streaming services, however, it is available on his website. Interestingly, their site does not include any track information or illustrations for the new record.

Fans might notice that his new album no longer uses his old stage name, Childish Gambino. In September 2018, Donald Glover revealed that he would withdraw his stage name.

While at the Infinite Energy Arena in Atlanta, in September 2018, Glover announced that he was going to stop using his stage name. Speaking to the public, the Atlanta star commented that it would be his "last Gambino tour," and described it not as a "concert," but rather as a "fucking church."

Despite the fact that he said he no longer wanted to use the name, some fans believed it was an empty promise because he mentioned that he had not used it before. In early 2018, Glover announced that it would no longer use the title for concerts, albums or releases, and music products.

In the middle of a press conference, Glover explained that he was a huge fan of ending things, especially when the life cycle of a particular art form has come to an end. During the closing months of the summer months, Glover released his song, "Feels Like Summer,quot; along with a music video as well.

The video was not as political as the viral "This Is America,quot;, but featured many interesting cameos and references to the hip-hop and black community. The video featured several different celebrities, including Lil 'Pump, 21 Savage, Will Smith, Pusha T, Travis Scott, and Nicki Minaj.

Ad

Part of the video featured ASAP Rocky and Solange pulling a rope with Toronto artist The Weeknd.



Post views:

one