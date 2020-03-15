Centuries of white supremacism guilty of Christchurch shooting | New Zealand

This time last year, I was working as a legal advocate for refugees here in New Zealand. On the morning of the attack by a white supremacist on two mosques in Christchurch, he was scheduled to speak to the media on the subject of Syrian refugees and asylum seekers in New Zealand.

March 15 was the anniversary of the start of the war in Syria. Speaking of the Muslim community, I remember saying to the cameras, "We are not a terrifying group. Come talk to us. Visit our mosques."

And then something unimaginable unleashed on us. In a horrendous attack on two mosques in Christchurch, a city still recovering from the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, 51 Muslims were shot dead during Friday prayers and 49 others were wounded.

The first thing I heard was through a text message from a friend with three words: "I'm so sorry." At first, I thought there must be another bombardment in Syria. Even when I saw the shooter's live video, I thought for a fraction of a second that it was a video game, not reality. This is New Zealand, after all. This kind of thing doesn't happen here.

"At least we are not the United States. At least we are not Australia."

How many times had you heard these words?

However, it wasn't until after this horrible planned attack that I realized: it had only been a matter of time until something like this happened.

Muslims compose only 1 percent of the New Zealand population. As the hadith says: "Believers are as one body. When one limb hurts, so does the whole body." I have never felt so faithful to myself as that day.

I visited Christchurch two months after the attack last March. The killer's guilty plea hearing was underway, and another Muslim lawyer and I attended the hearing to support the community. I stopped at Al-Noor Mosque, one of the mosques that had been attacked.

I felt I could still smell the stench of blood. I imagined people running away from the mosque, wounded bodies being taken to the neighbor's property to take refuge, a feeling of grief and terror still floating in the air.

Those people in that mosque were killed by a single person, fueled by a heinous and racist ideology.

But it was not an isolated act. It had been brewing.

Two months before the shooting, a man approached me in a parking lot and said, "A lot of people don't want you here."

A group of students yelled at me, "Hey, look! He's a terrorist!" to me.

A man made the shape of a pistol with his hand, look at me and another friend with the hijab in the eye and mimes shooting ourselves in the head.

Ask any Muslim in New Zealand, and most will have stories like this to share.

But it is not just about Muslims. Anyone who lives in Aotearoa, the Maori name for New Zealand, know our history.

The people who live here are settlers on a land soaked in the blood of colonization.

We have been building lives and communities on the DNA of white supremacy for centuries.

The pain that we, the Muslim community in New Zealand, feel today is the same as our tangata whenua, the Maori term for "people of the earth,quot;, has felt for decades and continues to feel today.

A year later, Christchurch could happen again. Not only in the United States. Not only in Australia.