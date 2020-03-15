CDC's latest recommendation could mean there will be no sports until June

%MINIFYHTMLb871586f33df7f8bc457d8c279e35c3311% %MINIFYHTMLb871586f33df7f8bc457d8c279e35c3312%

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday that no events be held with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks, as the United States struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far sickened more than 3,499 people in the United States and killed 63.

That announcement likely means there will be no NBA, NHL, or MLB action until at least mid-May, and probably not until June. Fifty is such a small number that two basketball teams playing in an empty arena probably could not meet the requirement since coaches, coaches, umpires and television teams must be available in addition to the players.

Hockey and baseball would also be out of the question. While the NCAA received some setbacks for canceling the University World Series (among other championships) months in advance, it is now clear that the decision could have been taken out of their hands anyway.

"This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce the introduction of the virus into new communities and delay the spread of the infection in communities already affected by the virus," the CDC said in a statement.

The rest of the NBA G-League season is expected to be canceled, according to ESPN; The NBA expects to return to the court in mid-June, with no fans.

CDC's recommendation that there be no events of more than 50 people for the next two months comes as several NBA owners and executives increasingly believe that the best case scenario is a mid-to-late return. June, without fans. The exploration of the league for possible arenas dates from August to August. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2020

The NHL, which has a schedule similar to that of the NBA, and the MLB, which has not yet started its 2020 campaign, also face the possibility of a long delay.

The NBA and NHL playoffs are generally contested until June. The MLB regular season generally runs from late March through September. But this year, sports fans will have to wait a long time to get their fix on the spring games.