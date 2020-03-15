CDC now recommends canceling or postponing meetings of 50 or more for 8 weeks – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They announced Sunday that they recommend canceling or postponing in-person meetings of 50 or more people across the country for the next eight weeks in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings and other types of assemblies," the CDC said in a statement. "These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals."

The CDC said the recommendation is not intended to replace the advice of local public health officials and that it does not apply to schools, higher education institutions or businesses, but is aimed at reducing the introduction and spread of the virus.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, but health officials say plans are in the works.

The virus is believed to be transmitted mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Authorities recommend practicing "social distancing,quot; and staying at least six feet away from other people.

Other ways to stay safe, authorities say, are to avoid touching your face, nose, and eyes, disinfect surfaces, and wash your hands frequently with hand sanitizer or soap and water.