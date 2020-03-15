CDC does not recommend events, meetings of 50 or more people for 8 weeks – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that any mass event or gathering of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.

The announcement came on Sunday night when the CDC placed an alert on its website as a way to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus as the number of infected patients continues to grow in the US. USA

"Large events and massive gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States through travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities," the CDC said.

Examples provided by the CDC include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and more.

The CDC said that these types of events should only continue if they can comply with the guidelines established by the agency for the protection of vulnerable people, hygiene and social distancing.

The CDC said this recommendation does not apply to daily operations in schools and businesses.

In North Texas, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow: one in Denton County, four in Tarrant County, eight in Collin County and 14 in Dallas County.

Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties have already issued a local disaster declaration to contain and mitigate the possible spread. Events or meetings of 250 or more people are discouraged in those counties.

Dallas County went on to ban events of 500 or more after there was evidence of community spread in one patient.

