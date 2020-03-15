Cardi B shows her real hair and will blow your mind

Cardi B has shown her real hair on Twitter and people are going crazy. The "Bodak Yellow,quot; singer is known for her many hairstyles and wigs of different lengths. While many people who wear many hairpieces and wigs have short hair, Cardi B is impressing people by showing that her hair is far from short; in fact, Cardi's hair is long and voluminous. After people watched the video Cardi B shared on Twitter, many say they think Cardi looks better with her own real hair! The video Cardi B shared has gone viral and has over 1.1 million views.

Cardi B shared a video of herself as she showed the audience her real hair and spoke in amazement about how much it has grown. What surprised many people is how thick Cardi B's hair really is, especially with the type of wigs and hairpieces she wears. It is not unusual to see Cardi B with a sleek short chin-length mane or long waist-length hair.

Cardi was dressed in a white robe and looked like she was in the bathroom as she ran her fingers through her hair and showed the world how much she had grown. You can watch the video of Cardi B showing her hair growth in the following video.

This is not the first time that Cardi B shows her natural hair. She shared a photo of herself with her daughter Kulture on her first birthday and showed off her natural hair in the photo. Even then, fans quickly blew each other to let Cardi B know that they loved her natural hair and thought she looked beautiful.

You can see the photo Cardi B shared on her official Instagram account, where she has 59.9 million Instagram followers below.

Cardi B also shared a photo of herself from four years earlier where she showed a shorter, more natural hairstyle. It seemed clear that Cardi B was proud of her hair growth. You can see the photo of Cardi B with the shorter hair in the image below.

