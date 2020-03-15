Can the coronavirus be contained in conflict zones? The | Syria

%MINIFYHTML80867dcfd4f6a03c71d815bc14043b7811% %MINIFYHTML80867dcfd4f6a03c71d815bc14043b7812%

From the complete closure of cities to the construction of new hospitals, wealthy countries seem to be more suitable in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

But COVID-19 is straining the health systems of some developing countries. This raises fears that nations whose hospitals are closed or poorly equipped will not be able to cope.

%MINIFYHTML80867dcfd4f6a03c71d815bc14043b7813% %MINIFYHTML80867dcfd4f6a03c71d815bc14043b7814%

Conflict zones are of particular concern. The Libyan government, recognized by the UN in Tripoli, has declared a state of emergency. It has ordered the closure of its land, air and sea crossings, as well as schools for three weeks.

%MINIFYHTML80867dcfd4f6a03c71d815bc14043b7815% %MINIFYHTML80867dcfd4f6a03c71d815bc14043b7816%

Yemen's government, backed by Saudi Arabia, suspended all flights to and from airports under its control for two weeks. And Syria has delayed its parliamentary elections and canceled most public events.

So can developing nations and those in conflict zones handle a global pandemic?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Dr. Ihsan Eidi – Cardiologist at a hospital in Idlib province, northern Syria.

Joelle Bassoul – Middle East and Eastern Europe Media Manager for Save the Children

Claudia Gazzini – Libyan senior analyst at the International Crisis Group and former policy adviser to the UN Envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame

Source: Al Jazeera News