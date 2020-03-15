Caltrain and Samtrans reduce service as passenger numbers decrease – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – Public transportation agencies on the Peninsula announced service adjustments for next week on Friday in response to the drop in passengers due to efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Caltrain said that as of Tuesday, its Baby Bullet service will not be offered during morning and afternoon rush hours.

Caltrain's local and limited service will continue to operate as scheduled, as will the off-peak service, including midday and weekend operation.

SamTrans, which is missing passengers due to school closings in San Mateo County, said it will operate on a regular non-school day schedule on weekdays and that buses will not serve stops labeled "School Days Only."

SamTrans said its average weekday number of passengers has decreased by approximately 19 percent since COVID-19's containment efforts began.

Caltrain said it is constantly monitoring passengers during this time and that it can implement more service changes as needed.

The updated schedule Monday through Friday is available at http://www.caltrain.com.

Sales of one-way tickets and daily passes have declined 75 percent from levels two weeks ago. "With no other dedicated funding source, Caltrain relies primarily on fees to cover the system's operating costs," the agency said in a press release.

Both agencies indicated that they maintain daily cleaning and sanitation protocols on board in accordance with the guidelines of the Environmental Protection Agency.

SamTrans said it is also distributing leaflets on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) buses on how to minimize the risk of exposure.

