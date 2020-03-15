California requires residents 65 and older to stay home

%MINIFYHTML43b162c6990d033128d652a878317bbc11% %MINIFYHTML43b162c6990d033128d652a878317bbc12%

SAN FRANCISCO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday called for what he called "profoundly significant steps,quot; to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including home isolation for all residents 65 and older; the closing of discotheques, wineries and bars; and the state's purchase of hotels to house some of the state's 150,000 homeless people.

The orders in the nation's most populous state came as governors across the country began imposing additional limits on public gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of a virus that has already claimed nearly 60 lives in the United States. .

"We need to face this moment aggressively," Newsom said. "The most important thing is to protect our most vulnerable."

About 5 million older people in California would be affected by the guidelines, which also apply to people with certain chronic health conditions.

The Governor also banned all visits to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and hospitals, except in cases where a patient is on the verge of death.

The state's purchase of hotels and motels would help reduce overcrowding in homeless shelters. Researchers have said that homeless people, many of whom have medical conditions, are among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The governor said the state was also negotiating the reopening of several very large hospitals that are currently not operating to provide at least 750 additional beds in anticipation of an influx of new patients.

In announcing his new directives at a press conference in Sacramento, Newsom said he did not want to put limits on what he called "productive,quot; members of society.

"You have to distinguish," he said, warning against general measures.

"There is a feeling that everything is black and white, one size fits all," he said. "You have to be guided by common sense."

The governor's orders would close the bars but allow the restaurants to remain open as long as they practiced "deep social estrangement." The occupancy limits would be cut in half, he said, and the tables would be required to be 6 feet apart.

While older people would be encouraged to stay home, younger people should have the option to move, he said.

"If you're young and healthy," Newsom said, "you'll get through this pretty well."

But he cautioned against mixing between younger and more vulnerable people.

All of the measures announced Sunday were officially classified as guidelines, but the governor said he had the authority to make them mandatory if they were not properly implemented.

"I have every expectation in the world that the guidelines will be followed," he said.

The governor said 13 task forces were working on ways to provide water, food and fuel, if necessary, to older people in the home.

As the virus has spread throughout California, the state had about 380 cases as of Sunday, Newsom has favored a decentralized approach to combat it. Measures that may be appropriate in Silicon Valley, one of the most affected areas, may not be appropriate for rural or agricultural counties, he said.

School districts across the state have made their own decisions about whether to close and for how long.

Newsom said that school closings, which are decided locally, now affect 80 to 85% of all schoolchildren in the state.

But Newsom left open the possibility of stricter measures in the coming days.

The governor also announced that a pilot project to test people for coronavirus testing would begin Monday in two counties in Silicon Valley.

Verily, a life sciences affiliate of Google's parent company, is carrying out the project, and was mentioned by President Donald Trump last week, prompting tech giant executives to rush to get it up and running. .

The project will establish an online survey that gives participants a score that indicates whether they should be tested for the virus. The pilot project will take place in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, where the number of cases has increased in recent days.