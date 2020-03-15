Cal Grad student diagnosed with coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – A graduate student from the University of California-Berkeley was confirmed Saturday to have contracted COVID-19 (coronavirus), which had self-isolated at his off-campus home, UC officials said Saturday by the night.

The unidentified graduate student, who does not live in Berkeley, is in good condition, UC officials said, and has no serious symptoms until Saturday.

: We understand this news is disturbing, but we want to assure you that your health and safety remain our number one priority, "Deputy Chancellor for Administration Marc Fisher and Deputy Vice Chancellor for University Health Services Guy Nicolette wrote in a statement." The facility will be alerted and will provide deep cleaning to the appropriate areas. We are also coordinating to ensure that the student receives the necessary care. "

University officials coordinate closely with public health officials and follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the statement.

Professionals from the University Health Services are working with public health officials to determine if there are other members of the campus community who need to be informed of their contacts with this student.

UC Berkeley students who feel ill or are concerned that they have been exposed to the coronavirus are encouraged to contact the UHS Advice Line at (510) 643-7197; faculty and staff should contact their medical providers if they have symptoms of a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or had close and sustained contact with a patient known to have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

