CA lawmaker calls on Trump administration to fix alleged health and safety risks at Travis AFB – Up News Info San Francisco

SOLANO COUNTY (KPIX) – A Northern California lawmaker is asking the Trump administration to fix what he describes as significant health and safety risks at Travis Air Force Base.

Some 800 Grand Princess cruise passengers now quarantined at Travis have dubbed the "Camp Corona,quot; experience.

The photos appear to show scenes with little regard for isolation, especially at meals.

Travis AFB is located east of Fairfield, in Solano County.

Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA), who represents the area, says the federal government is to blame for what he calls a fortuitous quarantine.

On Saturday, Congressman Garamendi sent a letter to President Trump, the Centers for Disease Control and others, demanding immediate action.

"I also heard that there are inadequate materials for hand washing and surface cleaning at the site," he wrote. "From what I've been told, the only handwash available to people is a bar of soap in their rooms."