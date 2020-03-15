Building unity in New Zealand a year after the Christchurch attacks | New Zealand News

Christchurch, New Zealand – An ambitious new design concept aims to reimagine the Linwood Islamic Center, one of two mosques attacked by a gunman a year ago on March 15, in a building that would fuse Islam with New Zealand's indigenous culture..

The design concept aims to unite the worlds of Islam and "te ao Maori,quot; (the Maori world), becoming a marae-mosque hybrid (a marae is a holy place for New Zealand Maori and other Polynesian cultures).

The Linwood Islamic Center was one of two sites attacked by a white supremacist gunman, who killed 51 people in the attack on the Linwood Islamic Center and the nearby Al Noor Mosque. Seven people died at the Linwood Islamic Center, and an eighth person shortly thereafter in the hospital.

A formal ceremony to mark the year since the attacks was suspended amid concerns about the coronavirus, but New Zealanders came to pay their respects anyway Sunday, leaving flowers outside.

An anonymous donor from the United Arab Emirates gave $ 1.1 million to a third party, who then bought the surrounding land, a large unsealed parking lot in front, and also an empty building next door, formerly a fast-food restaurant, on behalf of Linwood's Muslim community.

A woman prepares to lay flowers outside the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on Saturday, March 14, 2020. A national monument in New Zealand to commemorate the 51 people who died when an armed man attacked two mosques a year was canceled due to fears about the new coronavirus (Mark Baker / The Associated Press)

Under this plan, the existing mosque, a dilapidated building that was once a Bahá & # 39; í community center, will be demolished and a new mosque will be built in its place. The Marae Mosque would become the nerve center of a large multicultural center.

& # 39; Demonstration of unity & # 39;

An initial design concept is expected to be presented at a private gathering in Linwood's Muslim community on Sunday, and the donor is also expected to pay for the construction.

Mazhar Syed Ahmed, a 48-year-old architect who has lived in Christchurch for nearly seven years, was at the Linwood Islamic Center on the day of the attack. Now he is part of a small working group that leads integrated design.

"There are many reasons why this place should represent New Zealand's identity," he said. "It would be a tangible manifestation of the unity found in the wake of this tragedy."

According to Syed, Islam does not prohibit a hybrid design.

"A mosque in Islam does not have to have a particular shape, a particular architectural style. It must be facing Mecca, and it must be clean enough to pray. That is the only basic requirement."

Syed shared an early artist's impression of a design concept, in which the curve of the endemic New Zealand silver fern blends into the elevated dome of the mosque. Fern tessellations are multi-colored, designed to pay tribute to the multi-ethnic diversity of Christchurch's Muslim community. The dome is surrounded by four tall minarets, each with a wind turbine that would harvest additional energy reserves.

The koru, a spiral pattern based on the new drop-down frond of a silver fern, is a common symbol in Maori art, carving, and tattooing. The symbol was often used in marae throughout New Zealand, but has also been widely reinterpreted elsewhere.

Syed said that, ideally, the design would meet the strict criteria of the Living Building Challenge.

Mazhar Syed Ahmed prays inside the Linwood Islamic Center on a Friday in late February (Ethan Donnell / Al Jazeera)

This means that construction would follow sustainable construction practices, would use locally sourced wood to ensure a low carbon footprint, and would also be built with local labor. The building would give rather than consume, coupled with thick solar panels, producing enough additional energy to share with the surrounding neighborhood.

However, the plan has not been without challenges. A new consulting architect has been appointed, and the final design remains undecided, Syed said.

Respecting Maori

Tyrone Smith, a Maori convert to Islam, has acted as cultural advisor on the project, connecting the consulting architect with the local "iwi,quot; (Maori tribal group) and "mana whenua,quot; (iwi or "hapu,quot; who have traditional authority on earth)

Ngai Tahu is the local iwi in Christchurch, while Ngai Tuahuriri is the hapu (Maori subtribe) with traditional authority over the area of ​​land now known as the Linwood suburb. Ngai Tuahuriri, like the people of the land, should therefore be consulted before any decision on construction is finalized.

"You must respect the people of the earth: keep that conversation going. The reason is to keep the flow balanced, holistically."

Smith said that tikanga (Maori custom) and Islamic law agreed on this point, and specifically referred to the concept of adab in Islam, good manners and a basic sense of humanity.

Proper consultation on these matters was a continuing attempt to correct historical injustices after many Maori were stripped of ancestral lands under the Waitangi Treaty in 1840, he explained.

While there has been some initial consultation, a formal agreement between a mana whenua advisor and the consulting architect has yet to be reached, although Smith is actively coordinating negotiations between the two parties.

Consultations ensure that any Maori design element is incorporated correctly, and the mana (intrinsic value) of the local population is improved through design.

The consulting architect wishes to remain anonymous.

Imam Abdullah Lateef, the spiritual leader of the Linwood Islamic Center, preferred not to comment on the design until after the design concept had been officially launched.

I remember through architecture

The Linwood Islamic Center was first established in early 2017, operating from a two-bedroom rental property in Linwood. The mosque moved to a community room in Philipstown a few months later, and it was finally moved to its current premises on Linwood Avenue in early 2018.

The mosque closed for eight days after the attack, reopening on March 23 with a tapu (restriction) lifting ceremony attended by the Muslim community and local iwi.

According to the 2018 census, there are more than 57,000 Muslims in New Zealand, representing approximately just 1 percent of the total population. Islam is estimated to be the fastest growing religion among Maori, more than 1,000 converts in total in the 2013 census, up to under 100 just 20 years ago. But faith remains a small minority, just 0.19 percent of the general Maori population.

Al Noor Mosque Imam Gamal Fouda, right, and Tu Tangata Motorcycle Club President Derek Tait exchange a mushroom outside the mosque in Christchurch on Sunday. Islam is estimated to be the fastest growing religion among Maori (Mark Baker / AP Photo)

Large-scale architectural gestures still have some power in Christchurch, a city that continues to rebuild after the 2011 earthquake that killed 185 people. The Carton Cathedral, designed by Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, became a symbol of the city's recovery after opening in 2013.

Amid the national influx of pain from the shooting at the mosque, plans were developed for a $ 9.5 million memorial in the form of a landscaped park complex and a large ornamental water feature. In November, the idea was put on hold.

While the proposal had initial support from the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ), other leaders in the local Muslim community called the proposal "obscene,quot;.

Mr. Syed said that Islam prohibited the commemoration of any event after death, and therefore a memorial did not naturally fit.

"A monument is a dead wall. It is a static wall. You want something that gives back, something that rebuilds the community."

"This building," he said, referring to the Marae mosque, "should become that icon."