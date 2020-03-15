Brooks Koepka rejects lucrative Premier Golf League and will stay with the PGA Tour | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML1baaf2a78a5949777592a8f3abe4df8511% %MINIFYHTML1baaf2a78a5949777592a8f3abe4df8512%

Brooks Koepka had previously spoken positively about the possibility of a Premier Golf League

Four-time senior champion Brooks Koepka says he will not join the lucrative Premier Golf League.

The world number 3 is the last big star to say no to the proposed getaway tour to stay on the PGA Tour.

Koepka said The Associated Press. "I'm out of the PGL. I'm going in with the PGA Tour."

"I find it hard to believe that golf should only be for 48 players."

The planned breakaway league would be a circuit of 18 tournaments with 54 holes and 48 of the best players in the world.

It is believed to be heavily financed by Saudi investors and plans to change golf by bringing together 12 teams of four men who would have to play 18 events, with 10 in the US. USA

The total prize would be $ 240 million, and the best player could win up to $ 50 million.

Koepka spoke about his fears for his professional colleagues if the Premier Golf League were to continue.

"I understand that the stars are what people come to see. But these guys we see win, who have been working for 10 or 15 years, that's what makes the stories great."

"It would be difficult for me to look at the boys and leave them without work."

"Money is not going to change my life," he said. "There is something to be said about the freedom to play."

"I can choose. For me, it's not worth it. I'm happy with how things are. When life is good and it's really good, you don't want to change it. I think the PGA Tour is very good."

Koepka revealed that she made up her mind a month ago after meeting with the organizers, but she wanted to make the announcement when there was no chance of distraction.

Rory McIlroy, who replaced Koepka at the top of the world ranking last month, also refused to join the Premier Golf League.

McIlroy said in February, "The more I've thought about it, the more I don't like it."

"The only thing I value as a professional golfer in my position is that I have autonomy and freedom over everything I do.

"I choose and I choose, and this is a perfect example. This week, some boys decided not to come to Mexico (for the WGC-Mexico Championship), but if you go and play this other golf league, you are not going to have that option,quot; .