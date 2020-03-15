Brittany Snow marries Tyler Stanaland at intimate Malibu wedding

It's time for the wedding here!

Perfect tone Actress Brittany Snow married boyfriend of a lifetime Tyler Stanaland At an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in Malibu, California on Saturday, The Knot reported, quoting his representative. Around 120 guests attended the event and the bride's dog, Billie, also walked down the hall, We weekly said.

%MINIFYHTMLa5f4dca11317074033125ff7b17ba1da11% %MINIFYHTMLa5f4dca11317074033125ff7b17ba1da12%

The two started dating in 2018 and got engaged in early 2019. Stanaland, a 30-year-old real estate agent, proposed to Snow, who just turned 34, with a round diamond brilliant ring.

"I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest and most beautiful dreams," he wrote on social media at the time. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted some more friends (you) to know … this happened. I am still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the true feeling I have felt."

Stanaland told The Knot that Snow used to be his "unattainable crush,quot; and added, "As a man, I used to watch,quot; Pitch Perfect "with friends and,quot; Brittany Snow … someday. "But I never thought it would happen."