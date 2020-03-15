Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland get married in a private ceremony

Brittany Snow is officially married. Entertainment Tonight recently confirmed, through The Knot, that Brittany Snow, the Perfect tone Alum, she married Tyler Stanaland in Malibu, California, in an outdoor ceremony this Saturday.

According to various reports, Snow and Stanaland, who is a real estate agent, started their relationship two years ago in 2018. On their Instagram account in January 2019, Snow announced that she and Stanaland were engaged.

You can check out the star's original post below:

Snow has been quite honest about her wedding planning in the past, even during her conversation with Entertainment Tonight while she was at it. Somebody great premiere in April 2019. At the event, the star admitted that she and her man were planning a wedding.

The star added, "So it's fun knowing that I'm going to get married in general." Rachelle Lewis reported on Brittany Snow's engagement posts in February 2019. The 32-year-old woman and her fiancé used their social media accounts to announce the news.

Among her photographs, Snow featured black and white images in which she and her man seemed very romantic and welcoming. In addition, the actress shared a photo of her ring. Lewis claims that Stanaland went out of his way to make sure his fiancee got the ring she wanted for her engagement.

Additionally, Stanaland revealed how much he loved Snow on his IG, including a lengthy post explaining his love for her. He described her as a "beautiful and caring person,quot;, among other sweet comments. It seems that the couple is delighted to be together.

At the time, Lewis said it was unclear how they met or started dating, considering that, for the most part, they kept their relationship a secret. However, there have been some times when they have been more open and honest about their romance, especially in the past year.

Ultimately, it seems like the couple are doing their best to maintain a sense of privacy, but they're still updating fans just a little bit in terms of what's going on in their lives.



