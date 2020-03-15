Black Op Blank For Aintree Says Coach Tom George | Racing News

Tom George hopes Black Op can vindicate his decision to deviate from the Cheltenham Festival by proving his worth at next month's Betway Mildmay Novice Hunt in Aintree.

The nine-year-old will return to the scene of his Grade One success at the 2018 Mersey Novice Obstacle while bidding to claim more high-level honors at the three-mile-and-a-furlong award.

Since opening his fence account at Stratford upon his return, Black Op has ranked second in two subsequent starts, most recently at the Kauto Star Novice Hunt in Kempton on Boxing Day.

George said, "We were thinking of Cheltenham, but he was a little behind in his coat and he wasn't there as we thought."

"We know he loves Aintree and that is the obvious place for him and that he has earned a Grade One there."

"The soil there is normally better for him and Aintree will look better on him, so the plan is to go there."

Although Black Op has only one victory to his name this season, George is confident that the best is yet to come.

He said: "It has been good this season and he was only hit a bit more or less at the Kauto Star and he was only hit half a body behind Champ (in Newbury).

"It is not the finished article yet. I think there is a great day in it before the season ends and I hope it will be in Aintree."

A trip to Aintree is also in the cards for The Worlds End, which will attempt to claim a second Grade One hit of the season at the Ryanair Hurdle.

The nine-year-old will be on a recovery mission for failing to endorse his victory at the Long Walk Hurdle in Ascot before Christmas when he stopped at Rendlesham Hurdle last month in Haydock.

George said: "We are planning to go to Aintree with him for the Ryanair obstacle. Last time he got the obstacle wrong in Haydock and never traveled afterwards, so just put a line through it."

"It was a bad day at the office and now he seems to be fine. He has won a Grade One at Aintree before, so it was an obvious decision."