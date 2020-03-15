Biden, Sanders will train as planned in Sunday night's presidential debate

%MINIFYHTMLd71468898de87417ba9ef5800558b34f11% %MINIFYHTMLd71468898de87417ba9ef5800558b34f12%

WASHINGTON (AP) – When the remaining two Democratic presidential candidates return to the debate stage on Sunday night, they will find that their party, political stakes, and the world look very different from when they last met less than three times ago. weeks.

The fast-moving coronavirus was an afterthought in that debate. The mounting crisis is now likely to dominate him. The increase in infections in the United States and around the world has caused a drastic slowdown in world travel, overturned financial markets, and raised questions about President Donald Trump's ability to lead the nation through an extended period of uncertainty.

Only two Democrats remain, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, to demonstrate that they are better positioned to challenge Trump in November. Five other candidates who joined them onstage at the February 25 debate in South Carolina withdrew, and many joined Biden's growing candidacy.

For both Biden and Sanders, the debate is a time to showcase their leadership skills in the face of what could be one of the largest elementary audiences. They will try to contrast with Trump, but also with each other, arguing that they have the experience, the temperament and the proper political prescriptions to bring the nation into crisis.

"Moments like these don't appear often in campaigns and this is a perfect opportunity to show millions that you have what it takes," said Robert Gibbs, a former White House press secretary and campaign adviser to President Barack Obama. "They must show voters that they are the answer to what is missing right now by being calm, honest, ready to lead, and empathetic."

The coronavirus crisis quickly nullified plans for Sunday's debate. First, the Democratic National Committee announced that it would hold the contest without a live audience. The debate then moved from a large venue in Arizona, one of the states that held a primary on Tuesday, to a television studio in Washington due to concerns about travel across the country. One of the moderators had to withdraw due to possible exposure to a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

It is Biden who will take the stage as the favorite, a distinction that seemed unlikely just a few weeks ago. After disappointing displays in the early contests, Biden returned with a dominant victory in South Carolina and has continued to accumulate victories across the country, winning broad and diverse voter coalitions. Moderate Democratic leaders, including longtime rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, have joined his candidacy, and voters have followed suit.

Aides say Biden will try in Sunday's debate to show voters who endorsed Sanders or other liberal candidates who have a home in their campaign. In an overture to the Liberals, Biden announced his support for a bankruptcy plan promoted by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who ended her campaign earlier this month and has not yet endorsed it.

At a virtual town hall on Friday, Biden said his support for Warren's proposal, which aims to simplify the bankruptcy process, is "one of the things that I think Bernie and I will agree on."

Biden has a solid advantage over Sanders in the important delegate race, and a good performance in Tuesday's primary contests could effectively guarantee his nomination. Four major states will be at stake: Illinois, Ohio, Arizona and Florida, a perennial general election battleground where Biden appears to have an advantage over Sanders.

After a solid start, the race quickly drifted away from Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist with a loyal following among young voters and liberals. But it failed to expand its appeal, particularly among black voters, and its calls for radical political and economic revolution have also failed with suburban voters.

Sanders faces some pressure within the Democratic Party to step aside and allow Biden to take Trump in person. Several Democratic groups that hoped to endorse until after the primaries have consolidated around Biden, including the US super PAC priorities. USA

Sanders' advisers say he is realistic about his current position and the difficulty of the road ahead. However, the senator pledges to criticize Biden in Sunday's debate over his plans to tackle the university debt, for his past support for the Iraq war and for his backing of the multilateral trade deals.

"I'm going to ask Joe Biden, I mean Joe is a part of the establishment for a long time," Joe, what role have you played in trying to make sure we end this massive level of income and wealth inequality where three people own more wealth than the lower half of America? Sanders said Saturday during an online "fireplace chat,quot; with supporters.

However, it is unclear whether the problems Sanders purports to highlight will resonate with voters at a time when much of the nation's focus has shifted to the growing number of coronaviruses and has highlighted the need for presidential leadership. Schools and businesses across the country are closed, and many hospitals and clinics are struggling to obtain tests for coronavirus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

For Biden, the outbreak of a global pandemic has been a moment to reinforce the central argument of his candidacy: that his eight years as vice president provide him with the experience, as well as the relationships in Washington and around the world, that are necessary in the Oval Office during turbulent times.

With campaign rallies halted due to warnings against large gatherings, Biden delivered a speech in front of reporters and advisers about his proposal to fight the coronavirus, including the guarantee of free tests. Sanders later announced his own speech, which focused largely on advocating for his call to overhaul the nation's health insurance system and replace it with a Medicare for All program.

After Sunday's debate, it is unclear where the candidates and the campaign are going from here. Neither Biden nor Sanders have announced public protests for next week or given any indication of when they will be able to appear in person again for voters.

Associated Press writer Will Weissert contributed to this report.