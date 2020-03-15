Beverly Hills Declares Local Emergency in Response to Coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A local emergency was declared Sunday in Beverly Hills in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement.

Beverly Hills City Hall is closed to the public until further notice and will function virtually.

Commission meetings scheduled for this week will also be postponed.

"With the continuing health concerns raised by the New Coronavirus, we believe it is in the best interest of the community and our employees to switch our services to online and over the phone," said city manager George Chavez. "I continue to work closely with the Mayor and the City Council, who are deeply committed to the health and safety of our community."

During closure, many city services can be accessed online or by calling 310-285-1000.

