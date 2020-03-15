Bay area police departments take safe distance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO (Up News Info SF) – As more and more people increase their "social distancing,quot; to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), police departments are making adjustments to protect themselves and the public.

On Saturday, Pleasant Hill and San Leandro Police Chiefs became the last departments to make changes to certain procedures to minimize physical contact with the public.

%MINIFYHTMLf7216845f75ce477e559ddea9050867311% %MINIFYHTMLf7216845f75ce477e559ddea9050867312%

Pleasant Hill chief Bryan Hill said in a press release that police dispatchers could ask callers a series of questions to assess exposure risks for officers who answer a call. A similar evaluation will be made to visitors in the department lobby. In addition, the police will encourage the use of online and telephone reporting options in situations where physical contact with the police is not required.

San Leandro Police Chief Jeff Tudor also said his department will ask callers to complete police reports online or speak to an officer over the phone, rather than make in-person visits in situations that do not require them. they demand. The department can also practice social distancing by holding fewer community events, he added.

Both Tudor and Hill emphasized that officers will continue to respond in person to any calls that require it. They also said they are confident that these movements will be temporary.