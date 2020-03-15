Bay Area amateur athletes hope to stay alert amid virus – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX 5) – Within days, all major amateur and professional sports, from the NBA to Little League baseball, were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has effectively leveled the playing field for all athletes who are trying to figure out how to keep fit and keep their heads in the game at the same time.

"There is nothing you can do right now, the pools are closed," said Victor Sowa, a swimmer at UC Santa Cruz.

Sowa is one of the hundreds of thousands of NCAA athletes who had their seasons disrupted by the virus.

Determined to stay active, Sowa and fellow high school swimmer Henry Harlow have turned to surfing. Today KPIX found them with their boards in the cold waters of the Sausilito coast, where there is plenty of room for social distancing.

"You put in a lot of work for nothing," said Sowa, who had just finished his season for the Banana Slugs.

Swimming is a winter sport, but the NCAA plans to grant one more year of eligibility for spring athletes: 14 sports in total for the three divisions. Details are still being worked out.

Occidental College golfer Nick Friedman awaits a favorable decision.

"You don't know how long this will take," said the Tam High School product.

Friedman would have been competing until the end of April, instead he's back home, reduced to the driving range at Marin Country Club.

"I was supposed to be in Los Angeles at Brookside GC," he said. "It would have been a good place to win something."

Friedman plans to transfer to Sonoma state in the fall, but hopes to stay ready for the 2021 season.