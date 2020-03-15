Barack Obama is trapped behind porn star Sara Jay, the internet goes wild

%MINIFYHTML1ef37ad90495ea2e1a7a841b6ea4744311% %MINIFYHTML1ef37ad90495ea2e1a7a841b6ea4744312%

Sara, who also runs a porn production company, reacted to this revelation and said on her Twitter account, "Maybe it's because I produce, direct, write and manage adult talent for my producer Wyde Syde."

Up News Info – People who tuned into social media on Saturday morning, March 14 were probably confused as to why the porn star Sara Jay was trending on Twitter. It was all because he apparently has a very powerful follower, the former President of the United States, Barack Obama.

This obviously raised a question about why Obama follows Jay, who also runs a pornography production company, on the microblogging site. When asked about this matter, Jay speculated that it was because of his career. "Maybe it's because I produce, direct, write and manage adult talent for my production company Wyde Syde," he said.

Meanwhile, social media users couldn't help but joke about this revelation. "I just saw Sara Jay trending and found out that former President Barack Obama follows Sara Jay on Twitter, I think even the President likes big boobs," wrote one on the Blue Bird app. "So apparently one of the best presidents, Barrack Obama, beats Sara Jay …" said another.

There were also several people who joked about how his wife, Michelle Obama, would react to this. "Michelle is about to do MORE than snatch Barack Obama's phone. He may be IN TROUBLE. He better stop following Sara Jay," someone said. "Michelle has become salty. She has been removing her rocks in the white house hahaha," another speculated.

An individual warned the former POTUS that following Sara could get him in trouble. "Barack, my good brother, we love you. But I have to ask you, have you stopped following Sara Jay? Why if the black queen Michelle Obama finds out? She will be beyond us, and we will not be able to save you," like this said the user. "When Michelle Obama finds out why Sara Jay is hot," said another, along with a GIF of Michelle snatching up her phone.

Obama's representatives have yet to react to this.