Home Local News Aurora church begins Sunday mass "by car,quot; to curb spread of coronavirus...

Aurora church begins Sunday mass "by car,quot; to curb spread of coronavirus – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>71-year-old killed in a house fire in western Colorado - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML87fac6e51216ce0e3a6e2e10bb15c3e411% %MINIFYHTML87fac6e51216ce0e3a6e2e10bb15c3e412%

Despite an accidental hug or two and "no, I shouldn't have done that," all the people who stopped were pleased with the "Sunday Mass,quot; held on Sunday at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church in Dawn.

The Archdiocese of Denver and the bishops of all three Colorado dioceses announced Friday that all Catholic churches in the state will not celebrate Masses until further notice in hopes of stifling the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML87fac6e51216ce0e3a6e2e10bb15c3e413%%MINIFYHTML87fac6e51216ce0e3a6e2e10bb15c3e414%

The Catholic masses were canceled and several mosques closed after Governor Jared Polis urged people to avoid large public gatherings to stop the spread of the highly contagious and rapid virus that is causing waves of fear around the world. The governor recommended that meetings involving groups of 250 or more be postponed until further notice.

%MINIFYHTML87fac6e51216ce0e3a6e2e10bb15c3e415% %MINIFYHTML87fac6e51216ce0e3a6e2e10bb15c3e416%

Religious organizations quickly followed suit.

Buzz Schaumberg, center, and his wife Mary Ruth, pray with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Dunn, on the left, offstage, and Junior Warden Ed Paprocki, on the right.

A recent press release from the Archdiocese said: "At a time like this, when Mass is not available, Catholic faithful are exempt from their obligation of Sunday Mass."

"But for me, this Lenten season, it's about the people and relationships that matter," said the Rev. Dr. Douglas Dunn, acting rector of St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church in Aurora. And while some churches are offering meetings via cell phones or online, he explained that it is very difficult to pray together while looking at your phone.

"So I had to do something," he explained between the cars that were approaching the sacrament. "I wanted to offer some solution so I could go to mass at this terrifying and uncertain time."

That something came in the form of a conduction mass. Dunn described his idea as "service in a bag,quot;.

Dunn filled about 80 zip-lock plastic bags with four consecrated wafers for home communion, a copy of his Sunday sermon, and Sunday's bulletin in each bag. With each passing car, Dunn and Junior Warden Ed Paprocki leaned in close, but not too close, offering their occupants their personal bags and then offering individual, personalized prayers for each driver.

"I would like to pray for my mother who has cancer," said one woman.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©