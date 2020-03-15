Aurora church begins Sunday mass "by car,quot; to curb spread of coronavirus – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML87fac6e51216ce0e3a6e2e10bb15c3e411% %MINIFYHTML87fac6e51216ce0e3a6e2e10bb15c3e412%

Despite an accidental hug or two and "no, I shouldn't have done that," all the people who stopped were pleased with the "Sunday Mass,quot; held on Sunday at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church in Dawn.

The Archdiocese of Denver and the bishops of all three Colorado dioceses announced Friday that all Catholic churches in the state will not celebrate Masses until further notice in hopes of stifling the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Catholic masses were canceled and several mosques closed after Governor Jared Polis urged people to avoid large public gatherings to stop the spread of the highly contagious and rapid virus that is causing waves of fear around the world. The governor recommended that meetings involving groups of 250 or more be postponed until further notice.

Religious organizations quickly followed suit.

A recent press release from the Archdiocese said: "At a time like this, when Mass is not available, Catholic faithful are exempt from their obligation of Sunday Mass."

"But for me, this Lenten season, it's about the people and relationships that matter," said the Rev. Dr. Douglas Dunn, acting rector of St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church in Aurora. And while some churches are offering meetings via cell phones or online, he explained that it is very difficult to pray together while looking at your phone.

"So I had to do something," he explained between the cars that were approaching the sacrament. "I wanted to offer some solution so I could go to mass at this terrifying and uncertain time."

That something came in the form of a conduction mass. Dunn described his idea as "service in a bag,quot;.

Dunn filled about 80 zip-lock plastic bags with four consecrated wafers for home communion, a copy of his Sunday sermon, and Sunday's bulletin in each bag. With each passing car, Dunn and Junior Warden Ed Paprocki leaned in close, but not too close, offering their occupants their personal bags and then offering individual, personalized prayers for each driver.

"I would like to pray for my mother who has cancer," said one woman.

"I pray that people stay calm," said another.

He thought this would be a way for people to still come together for mass, but only one at a time. He assured most of the approximately 40 people, who attended the roundabout near the main entrance to the church, which would be the shortest religious service in history.

"People have enough on their minds right now to worry," Dunn said. “We just want to continue providing roots for people. To give them something to hold on to in the wind.

Dunn plans to continue "passing,quot; Sunday Masses from 7:30 to 11 a.m. for the next two weeks or until Mass can begin again.

