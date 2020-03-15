Ashley Graham is quarantined with baby Isaac due to a coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLaee4a740e2f1057293b02267e4c97b8a11% %MINIFYHTMLaee4a740e2f1057293b02267e4c97b8a12%

Ashley Graham is under quarantine with baby Isaac due to the Coronavirus pandemic and has shared a selfie with her precious son. Born on January 18, 2020, Isaac Ervin is fast approaching the two-month mark and Ashley is taking no chances with her little born baby. Recently criticized on social media after being seen changing Irvin on the floor of a grocery store, as reported by Ashley Mitchell, Ashely is taking more precautions with her baby. Talking about how she will spend time at home with her family, Ashely elaborated on the importance of social estrangement during this difficult and terrifying time. The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the entire world and limiting travel from the United States to other countries. At this point, it is unknown whether travel within the United States will also be limited.

Ashley shared the following with her 10.7 million Instagram followers.

“The times we are in feel surreal and we have put everything in perspective. I take this time to appreciate the family time that I enjoy with Justin and Issac. But we have to admit that it is a great adjustment to stay indoors all day, so remember to check in and take care of your mental health as well. Although times are tough, I choose to hold on to the comfort given in the eternal mandate, "Fear not." I have faith for now and faith for the future. As we know, faith without the necessary work behind it doesn't mean much. "

You can see the photo and full caption that Ashley shared with herself holding Isaac against her chest as she lounged under a warm light blue blanket underneath.

Ashely shared another photo in her Instagram story where she noted that she will limit the amount of social media and news that she watches and exercises through online classes rather than in-person health clubs.

What do you think of Ashley Graham's advice? Do you think it is important to breathe, have faith, not panic and limit the amount of news and social networks you see?

Do you think people are panicking more than they should or are they responding adequately to the coronavirus pandemic? Are you practicing social distancing or under quarantine?



