Arlington ISD Launches Student Meal Plan During Shutdown – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The following is a press release from Arlington ISD, a meal plan for students during the district shutdown due to coronavirus concerns.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS, March 15, 2020 – The health and wellness of Arlington ISD students is a primary concern, and the district has taken steps to ensure that all students are fed during school closings due to COVID-19.
Beginning Monday, March 16, the Arlington Independent School District will operate 23 distribution locations to accommodate students who need meals. Every weekday during the closing, children 18 years of age and younger will be provided a packed lunch and a light breakfast the following morning.
"We know these are extraordinary times for everyone," said Dr. Marcelo Cavazos, Arlington ISD Superintendent. “Making sure our students have healthy food options is vital for everyone involved. It is a tremendous task, but it is necessary since the well-being of our students has been and always will be our main concern. "
Student meal plan information:
· Meals can be picked up daily from 11 a.m. at 1 p.m. in every place
· Children must be present to receive meals.
· Meals are packed to take home as schools are closed
· No student ID or other form of identification is required
· Arlington ISD Food and Nutrition Service staff will distribute meals.
A main course will be offered for each meal. There will also be a meatless option. Menus will be posted online daily on the District's Facebook page and on the Arlington ISD coronavirus website.
Here is the list of the 23 Arlington ISD student meal sites:
Dipert Career + Technical Center
Sam Houston High School
Ferguson Education Center
Bailey Junior High
Barnett Junior High
Boles Junior High
Nichols Junior. High
Ousley Junior High
Shackelford Junior High
Workman Junior High
Young Junior High
Crouch Elementary
Farrell Elementary
Knox Elementary
Larson Elementary
Miller Elementary
Pope Elementary
Sherrod Elementary
Short elemental
Speer Elementary
Starrett Elementary
Swift Elementary
Wood Elementary