Arlington ISD Launches Student Meal Plan During Shutdown – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The following is a press release from Arlington ISD, a meal plan for students during the district shutdown due to coronavirus concerns.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, March 15, 2020 – The health and wellness of Arlington ISD students is a primary concern, and the district has taken steps to ensure that all students are fed during school closings due to COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, March 16, the Arlington Independent School District will operate 23 distribution locations to accommodate students who need meals. Every weekday during the closing, children 18 years of age and younger will be provided a packed lunch and a light breakfast the following morning.

"We know these are extraordinary times for everyone," said Dr. Marcelo Cavazos, Arlington ISD Superintendent. “Making sure our students have healthy food options is vital for everyone involved. It is a tremendous task, but it is necessary since the well-being of our students has been and always will be our main concern. "

Student meal plan information:

· Meals can be picked up daily from 11 a.m. at 1 p.m. in every place

· Children must be present to receive meals.

· Meals are packed to take home as schools are closed

· No student ID or other form of identification is required

· Arlington ISD Food and Nutrition Service staff will distribute meals.

A main course will be offered for each meal. There will also be a meatless option. Menus will be posted online daily on the District's Facebook page and on the Arlington ISD coronavirus website.

Here is the list of the 23 Arlington ISD student meal sites:

Dipert Career + Technical Center

Sam Houston High School

Ferguson Education Center

Bailey Junior High

Barnett Junior High

Boles Junior High

Nichols Junior. High

Ousley Junior High

Shackelford Junior High

Workman Junior High

Young Junior High

Crouch Elementary

Farrell Elementary

Knox Elementary

Larson Elementary

Miller Elementary

Pope Elementary

Sherrod Elementary

Short elemental

Speer Elementary

Starrett Elementary

Swift Elementary

Wood Elementary