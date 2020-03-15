Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga urge fans to self-quarantine while Heidi Klum undergoes tests for COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus is spreading rapidly in the United States. Celebrities who travel a lot are more susceptible to getting the new flu, and many are doing their part by quarantining and urging others to do the same.

Ariana Grande has turned to Twitter and Instagram to call many people she has seen on social media, boasting that the virus is not serious.

Although the survival rate is very high, people with other diseases and over the age of 50 may not be as fortunate as young, healthy people.

Great messages say: ‘It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly. I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people like "this is not a big problem,quot; / "we will be fine,quot; … "we still have to get on with our lives,quot; and it is really driving me crazy. I understand if this is how you felt weeks ago. But please read about what is going on. Don't turn a blind eye … The "we will be fine because we are young,quot; mentality is endangering people who are not young and / or healthy. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now. & # 39;

He went on to say that he understands that there are people who have to go to work, but urged his fans to support the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (H.R. 6201).

Lady Gaga, who suffers from fibromyalgia, also had a message of her own.

She posted a glamorous photo to Instagram and accompanied it with a caption that read: ‘So I spoke to some doctors and scientists. It's not the easiest thing for everyone right now, but the kindest / healthiest thing we can do is quarantine ourselves and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmothers right now, but it's much safer not to, so I won't make them sick in case I have it. I am hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we will all get through this. Trust me, I spoke to God. He said we'll be fine. "

Heidi Klum said that she was not feeling well and that she needed to be tested, but unfortunately no tests were available for her.

She published a sweet photo in which she was separated by glass from her husband and announced that they were tested and are being quarantined.

‘Like many of you, I have also been ill all week and unfortunately my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago also feels ill. To be sure, we will stay separate until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (which we were finally able to get today) back. We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sick … even each other! As much as you want to hug him and kiss him, it's more important to do the right thing and not stretch yourself further. "

Then he spoke about social distancing and assured his followers that everything will be fine.



