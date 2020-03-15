Ari and Alexis Skyy get into heated discussion at the club! (Video)

Two of the most popular social media celebrities, Ari and Alexis Skyy, had a heated discussion last night at the club.

Alexis Skyy, who has a son with Fetty Wap, and Ari Fletcher, who is dating rapper Moneybagg Yo and has a son with G Herbo, started working on social media last month.

It's unclear what the beef started, but early reports said Alexis allegedly received nails at a length similar to Ari's. After being compared to Ari, Ari shot Fetty's baby's mom, saying that it paved the way for women like Alexis.

Alexis then tweeted, "You b * tches … are weird if I'm in my own lane, I don't hate anyone, all these trolls tag me saying I'm trying to be like this person." Let me clarify something. I love myself! I have been very humble. I paved the way for these bitches. "

The two beauties have been shooting each other on social media for a month.

Last night, they both appeared at the same club. And this is what happened: