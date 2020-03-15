Are Katie Holmes and Bradley Cooper the newest couple in Hollywood?

Are Katie Holmes and Bradley Cooper the new Hollywood "it,quot; couple? This is the theme for the next March 23, 2020 issue of Ok! magazine. The article talks about Katie Holmes' nine-month separation from actor Jamie Foxx and her new search for love. A source told the magazine that Katie has spoken to her 13-year-old daughter Suri (whom she had with her ex-husband and Scientologist Tom Cruise) about being ready to find Mr. Right. Suri has reportedly given her mother the go-ahead, and Katie is ready to get serious. Now, some reports suggest the man she's taking seriously is none other than eight-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper!

Neither Katie Holmes nor Bradley Cooper have spoken about the reports to confirm or deny them. Many people pointed out that both Katie and Bradley are extremely private people who wouldn't go public anyway to confirm who they were dating!

A source stated the following to Ok! magazine while talking about Katie Holmes putting herself back on the market.

"She never felt in control with her past relationships, so she's determined to finally find a guy who treats her as her equal." She is excited to go out again. Katie has met many eligible men, and they all seem completely captivated by her. "

And while the source says Katie is dating, the report goes on to say that a certain A-list celebrity has already grabbed her attention and they've already started dating!

The source said Katie's close friends don't know for sure who the mystery man is, but they think it's Chris Evans, Brad Pitt, or Bradley Cooper – and most bets are on Bradley!

Meanwhile, other gossip magazines report that Katie and Bradley are dating and have even been photographed in public.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed, but many people agree that Katie Holmes and Bradley Cooper would be a perfect match!

The source went on to say the following to Ok! magazine.

"He is single, a devoted father, and lives in New York. Everyone thinks they would be perfect together!"

What you think? Are Katie Holmes and Bradley Cooper a perfect match?

Do you think the reports that Katie and Bradley are the newest couple in Hollywood?



