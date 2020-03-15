Apple Powerbeats 4 headphones seen at a Walmart

%MINIFYHTML3613577f0e56f5cf26cc3b38ef6d10e711% %MINIFYHTML3613577f0e56f5cf26cc3b38ef6d10e712%

Apple's unannounced Powerbeats 4 headphones were seen at a Walmart in Rochester, New York over the weekend, confirming some specs that leaked earlier, including 15 hours of battery life, 9to5Mac reports. A photo posted to Twitter showed the headphones in red, white, and black, priced at $ 149, which is $ 50 less than the price of the Powerbeats 3.

The expected 15-hour battery life is likely due to Apple's new H1 wireless chip, similar to the Powerbeats Pro, which should also enable "Hey Siri,quot; support and "Announce messages with ‌Siri‌".

AppleInsider He got a pair of headphones and says they are "an easy win for Apple and Beats," with substantial battery gains, a sleeker new design, and a round cord instead of its predecessor's flat.

Clues to Powerbeats 4 started appearing online in January, when icons of what appeared to be the new headsets appeared on iOS, followed by an FCC listing in February. The leaked images appeared earlier this month. But there has been no update from Apple on when the headphones will be officially released, and with the cancellation or modification of numerous tech events due to the coronavirus, the company may be able to delay a launch event.

Update March 15, 2:36 PM ET: Added a practical AppleInsider review