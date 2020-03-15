Antioch police search for teenager connected to fatal high school parking lot shooting – Up News Info San Francisco

ANTIOCH (Up News Info SF) – The Antioch Police Department called residents Friday to help detain a 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a boy at Deer Valley High School.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged Pittsburgh resident Daiveon Allison in juvenile court last month with the murder and having a weapon on a school campus and detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

Detectives from the Antioch Police Department and the US Marshal Service. USA They believe that Allison fled the area and that someone could be sheltering him.

Antioch police warned that anyone who may be harboring Allison could be charged as an "accessory to murder after the fact."

Allison is accused of killing 16-year-old Jonathan Parker on January 31 in the high school parking lot at 4700 Lone Tree Way.

The shooting occurred after a basketball game between Deer Valley and Antioch High Schools. People were leaving the gym when a large group of young people started fighting in the parking lot and someone opened fire, according to police.

Officers said Allison should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Residents are encouraged to call 911 if they see or know where you are currently.

