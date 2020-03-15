Angrezi Medium's second-day collection drops due to Corona virus

The coronavirus has threatened the entire universe and there is panic everywhere. To take proper precautions, several theaters have closed in our country and it seems that Angrezi Medium, the protagonist of Irrfan Khan, has suffered a lot for it.

%MINIFYHTML2fd571491a2505f6a45367ad2abf69f311% %MINIFYHTML2fd571491a2505f6a45367ad2abf69f312%

Angrezi Medium launched on Friday, March 13. The Hindi Medium sequel, which garnered a huge response for its breakthrough, didn't know that following COVID-19, the film would suffer such losses. Protagonist Irrfan opened up to decent numbers, collecting Rs 4.03 crore on the first day. However, on day 2, being a weekend, instead of picking up the numbers, the film fell and managed to raise only Rs 2.75 crore. The film's total collection at the box office now stands at Rs 6.78 crore. The drop in numbers is sure to continue, as the public does not want to go out to movie theaters. That's really sad for the movie, which has its heart in the right place. Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepak Dobriyal. This is Irrfan's first film after he was diagnosed with rare cancer and treated in London for over two years.

While the box office numbers for recently released movies will remain weak, movies like Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Udham Singh have changed their release dates. Several movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra have even stopped their shooting to avoid mass gathering on sets.