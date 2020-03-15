Angelina Jolie packs in groceries amid coronavirus panic

Amid the global COVID-19 outbreak, viewers saw Angelina Jolie shopping for groceries with her 11-year-old daughter Vivienne. On March 14, in Los Angeles, Angelina was photographed grabbing some natural products, Just Jared reported.

With a big smile on her face, Jolie walked alongside her daughter with two full grocery bags, plus a cup of coffee that she reportedly grabbed on the way out. While some outlets reported that Jolie was panicking, it looked like she was going to do her shopping as usual.

The same cannot be said of Queen Elizabeth II, who recently moved from Buckingham Palace. Earlier today, it was revealed that the 93-year-old Queen and Prince Phillip were escorted out of Buckingham Palance to Windsor Castle for fear of the coronavirus.

Buckingham Palace is a place of high traffic and tourism. The Sun reported that her advisers told the Queen that it would be advisable to leave the high traffic area until the situation in the UK is under control.

According to The Sun, Windsor Castle is only 25 miles from Buckingham Palace. Sources claim that Queen and Prince Phillip are fine, however, and their two health conditions are stable.

However, other media, such as The Mirror, argued that the Queen was simply visiting Windsor Castle as she normally does, and that it was not a precautionary measure for COVID-19. In the UK, medical authorities report 14,000 cases across the nation and 21 people have died.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump banned flights to and from Europe, with the exception of the United Kingdom. However, the ban on flights from the nation will take effect soon.

Today, the coronavirus task force for the White House announced what they intend to do to combat the spread of the disease, including creating nationwide test kits to curb potential patients away from the traditional health care system of that way, resources aren't It does not run out.



