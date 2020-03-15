Andrew Gillum sparks more gay rumors when blood and feces found in bed in methamphetamine scandal

%MINIFYHTML68d990654b1f0849043d8fa1c5f3b78e11% %MINIFYHTML68d990654b1f0849043d8fa1c5f3b78e12%

WENN / Johnny Louis

The former Florida governor candidate was arrested in Miami on Friday after authorities received a call about a possible overdose at a hotel on West Avenue with two other men.

–

Here are more details on the gay meth scandal scandal involving former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. Candace Owens, a conservative columnist who first posted the story on Twitter, recently shared that police found "blood" and "feces" in bed.

Owens wrote on his account on March 14: "UPDATE @AndrewGillum's story: My source says Andrew was NOT completely naked, but his & # 39; friend & # 39; (gay escort from the & # 39; Rent website Yes. Sex was suspected by both of them because there was blood and feces in the bed. Yes, the police carried body cameras to make this recording come out. "

She added in another post: "Finally, many reporters inadvertently report that Andrew returned to his own home, on the way, alone. This is wrong." Instead, Owens claimed that "police officers escorted her home. They waited for any journalist to call my lantern asking for the body camera images."

Candice Owens shared a new update on the Andrew Gillum methamphetamine incident.

Gillum made the headlines after it was reported that he was arrested on Friday, March 13 in Miami after Miami Beach Fire Rescue workers received a call about a possible overdose at a hotel on West Avenue with two other men, Aldo Mejias. and Travis Dyson. Police reportedly noticed that one of them had an overdose of crystalline methamphetamine when police found them semi-naked and disoriented.

According to the report, Dyson reserved a room at the Mondrian South Beach hotel with Mejías' credit card. He checked into the room Thursday at 4 p.m., and when Mejías arrived, he already found Dyson and Gillum in the hotel room. He called authorities after Dyson seemed unable to breathe properly while Gillum allegedly threw up in bed. Dyson is now in stable condition in the bush. Sinai Medical Center.

After the news first came out, Gillum was quick to release a statement denying using methamphetamine. The former mayor of Tallahassee, who is married with three children, explained: "Last night I was in Miami to celebrate a wedding when the first responders were called to help one of my friends. Although I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. "

He added: "I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction our movement has caused. I am grateful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this hour."