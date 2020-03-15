Amitabh Bachchan cancels their Sunday gathering and greets fans amidst the Corona pandemic

Like most other avenues, Bollywood has also been halted due to the deadly outbreak of Coronavirus worldwide. Like many movie premieres, photo shoots, and events, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan also canceled his Sunday meeting with his fans at his residence in Mumbai, which has been almost a sacred ritual for the superstar for many years. Instead, he asked everyone to stay safe.

The veteran actor took to his social media and shared a photo of himself in what appeared to be a bandage. He wrote: "T 3470 – To all ef and well-meaning a sincere request! PLEASE DON'T GO TO JALSA GATE TODAY … SUNDAY MEET I WILL NOT COME! Take PRECAUTIONS … stay safe."

He also added the same Hindi message for his Hindi-speaking fans who don't read English. Big B did not specifically mention why he canceled the meet and greet, but it is obvious that the cancellation occurred due to the dangerous spread of the coronavirus across the country.