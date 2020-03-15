All recreation centers in Los Angeles are closed due to coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

Park

– The Los Angeles Recreation Department ands is implementing changes to locations throughout the city due to the spread of the coronavirus.

All recreation centers are closed and scheduling, including both indoor and outdoor activities, at the Los Angeles facility is canceled. The exception is that there will still be access to the census stations, but no more than 50 people are allowed at a time.

RAP said in a statement Saturday afternoon that the new guidelines will be in effect until at least April 4.

The closings impact aquatic centers, recreation centers, licensed preschool child care centers, senior centers and more.

Outdoor Park The space, services, golf courses and accessible open-air baths will remain open during regular business hours, according to a statement.

"We know that many members of our community trust our programs and sites as crucial community resources," said RAP CEO Mike Shull. Therefore, we appreciate your support and understanding as we adapt to this evolving emerging health and work to keep your safety at the forefront. We will continue to evaluate daily operations and consult with local health officials. ”

The following facilities, services and activities have also been affected by the changes:

The Griffith Observatory, which includes train rides, pony rides, Merry Go Round, and Travel Town, is closed

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, Sherman Oaks Castle and EXPO Center are closed.

All events and permits of 50 people or more are canceled at all RAP sites or locations

New reservations for facilities or permits at RAP locations are suspended

You can find a complete list of locks and suspensions in the Recreation Department and Parks website.